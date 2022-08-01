Harry Gration's family have paid emotional tribute to the former broadcaster as hundreds of people gathered for his funeral.

Mr Gration's widow, Helen, and sons, Harvey and Harrison, were among those who spoke at York Minster, where a service of thanksgiving was held for the veteran BBC Look North presenter on Monday, 1 August.

Mrs Gration said: "We know that to everyone Harry was a friend, and we know we shared him with many. But to us, he was husband, dad, and daddy, and we loved him totally."

She said Mr Gration would have felt "some embarrassment" at the tributes to him, but also "bashful pride".

In a poignant moment, Harrison Gration sang At the River by Aaron Copland in dedication to his father.

His brother, Harvey, said his father "devoted himself wholeheartedly to charity, to generosity and to always providing a smile, a chat and a friendly face even to someone who had never talked to him before."

He called him "incomparable" and an "extraordinary man".

"He was always convinced no-one would know him. Yet even in the furthest reaches on a family holiday in Porto, the quietest island in the Florida Keys, or the northernmost hill in Scotland, there was always a couple from Barnsley or Whitby who approached him like they'd known him their whole life," he said.

"This gives us all immense strength as well as such a commemoration like this one today. It's one that only celebrates the special."

Father-of-six Mr Gration, 71, died suddenly last month. He had worked for the BBC for more than 40 years before his retirement in 2020, including 38 at Look North.

Among the other guests at his funeral were Yorkshire batsman Geoff Boycott, former cricket umpire Dickie Bird and the MP Kim Leadbeater, as well as former colleagues.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the minster, where the former Archbishop John Sentamu also gave an address.

He remembered a "very dear friend" and "fellow traveller".

He said: "Jesus Christ became his joyful obsession.

"Let us follow Harry's example - believe in God and also in Jesus Chris and come to our true dwelling place. This friends is sound advice. Come to your true home where Harry is dwelling."

There were further tributes from fellow Look North presenter Amy Garcia and weather presenter Keeley Donovan.

Ms Garcia said: "I know what his family have organised for him is just really beautiful and I know he would be so proud of it."

Ms Donavan described him as a "dear friend" who had a "knack of making everyone feel special", recalling how he had officiated at her wedding in 2018.

A private cremation will take place for Mr Gration tomorrow.

