Highways officials say they are aiming to reopen the A64 in North Yorkshire within days after it was closed when a water main burst.

The road, which is one of the main routes to Scaborough, was closed at Rillington on Sunday, 31 July, when the surface initially slipped before giving way completely, causing a large sinkhole.

It is shut eastbound between the A169 and the B1429, and westbound between the B1429 and the B1428

Diversions are in place, with disruption to public transport.

National Highways initially said that the road would be shut for at least 24 hours, but officials have now said repairs will continue beyond the end of today.

The road collapsed on 31 July. Credit: Carl Longfield

In a tweet, National Highways said: " Yorkshire Water have repaired the pipe and emergency carriageway repairs are ongoing."

The road is expected to be closed until 6am on Wednesday, 3 August.

Tourism body Visit Ryedale said attractions, including Ryedale Maze and the Wolds Way park, and accommodation on the route, remained open.

