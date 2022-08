A man has appeared in court charged with murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte.

Lilia was found stabbed in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday, 28 July.

A vehicle carrying Deividas Skebas arrives at court. Credit: PA

Deividas Skebas, 22, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a short hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court later on Monday.