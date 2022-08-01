Police say no-one will be charged over a caravan fire which killed a two year-old girl.

Louisiana Brooke Dolan was staying with her family when the blaze broke out at the Sealands Caravan Park, in the coastal resort of Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, on 23 August last year.

Her mother, Natasha Broadley, from Newark, and three other children survived after treatment at Boston Pilgrim Hospital, but Louisiana died.

The aftermath of the fire at the caravan park. Credit: John Aron

Lincolnshire Police said they had concluded their investigation, but have not said what caused the fire.

A spokesperson said: "Following an extensive investigation, no criminal charges will be bought in connection with the incident, and a file will be passed to the coroner. Our thoughts are with the family."

An inquest opened in September last year said preliminary investigations suggested Louisiana died as a result of smoke inhalation.