Police have issued advice to people in York ahead of the funeral of former BBC presenter Harry Gration.

Mr Gration, who worked for the corporation for more than 40 years and presented the regional news programme Look North for 38 years, died suddenly on 24 June, aged 71.

It prompted tributes from across the worlds of broadcasting, sport, entertainment and politics.

Hundreds of people are expected at a "thanksgiving service" at York Minster today, Monday 1 August, where tributes will be paid by friends and family. The former Archbishop of York John Sentamu will give an address.

Harry Gration's funeral will take place at York Minster. Credit: PA

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We’re expecting a large turnout of people to line the streets along the procession route.

"We would urge members of the public who are wishing to pay their respects to be aware of the narrow pavements on the route and to be mindful of not blocking any main roads."

The funeral at 11.30am, with a procession making its way from Leeman Road on to Lendal Bridge, Museum Street and then on to Duncombe Place.

Police said officers would be on hand to keep people safe.

"Our thoughts are with Harry Gration’s family, friends and former colleagues ahead of tomorrow’s service," the spokesperson said.

A BBC spokesperson previously said that press and members of the public were invited to pay their respects "but it is anticipated to be exceptionally well attended".

General public access will not be granted until the service concludes at around 2pm.

