A school says it is praying for the families of three students killed in a crash in North Yorkshire.

A 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-olds died in the incident on Masham Road, between Bedale and Masham, on Friday night. The 18-year-old driver remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Two of the victims have been named locally as Aaron Bell and Louis Banks. The third has not been named, but it is understood all three boys were pupils at Bedale High School.

In a post on Facebook, the school said: "We are so sorry to hear about the tragedy that has devastated our whole community.

"I cannot imagine what they are going through, but our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all the boys involved. We will offer any support we can from school to help them through the difficult time ahead.

"And I know that the wider community, as it always does, will come together to help in any way they can."

The boys played for Wensleydale RUFC. Credit: MEN Media

Louis and Aaron played rugby for Wensleydale RUFC.In a tribute, the club said: "Both lads stared playing at Wensleydale aged seven and last season Aaron became a regular in the senior squad scoring try’s for fun for both the first and second team."You couldn’t find nicer lads than these two and were an absolute pleasure to coach. You will both be sorely missed and always a part of our club. Condolences to Aaron and Louis's families, friends and teammates from everyone at WRUFC."

Other rugby clubs added their tributes. Ossett Rugby said: "Awful news. Sending love and thoughts to the families."

Flowers at the scene of the crash on Masham Road. Credit: ITV News

Mike Dale, of Southport RFC, posted on social media: "Awful news. Sending love and thoughts to the families and all at Wensleydale RUFC."

In other tributes on social media Louis was described by a friend as "amazing". Aaron was a "jolly and happy lad" with a "contagious laugh".No other vehicles are believed to have been involved North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.