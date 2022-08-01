Drivers are being advised to take care on the M1 in South Yorkshire after a number of cows were spotted roaming freely on the motorway.

The animals are loose on the northbound carriageway between Junction 34 for Sheffield Junction 35.

Traffic officers are on their way to the scene and are advising motorists to be aware of lane closures and slower speed limits.

