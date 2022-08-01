The family of a "healthy" young father have spoken of their shock after he ended up on life support following a ruptured bladder.

Father-of-two Connor Pleasance, 26, from Barnsley, fell ill in June and spent two weeks in hospital with pneumonia before he was able to return home.

But after his condition worsened, he returned to hospital for a check-up and was readmitted.

He deteriorated further after an infection caused lung complications and has now been placed in an induced coma and is on life support at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester.

Mr Pleasance's mother Jo, his partner Jade and two children Grace, five, and Beau, aged two months have been by his bedside awaiting news.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Jo said: "It's hard to understand how a 26-year-old can be so ill. It's unbelievable - it happened so fast. It's hard for me to believe someone so young, healthy and fit and has never smoked can get so ill like this.

Connor's family have been by his bedside ever since he was put in a coma.

What causes a ruptured bladder?

The bladder isnt injured often, because it is protected by the pelvis. But the bladder can be injured by blows or piercing objects, most often related to pelvic fracture.

Most people who rupture their bladder will see blood in their urine.

Prompt surgery is enough to resolve most cases. Left untreated, a rupture can cause serious complications.

Jo added: "He has got pulmonary fibrosis, so parts of his lungs are not fully repairable. We hope some parts will be but all we can do is wait and see at the moment. He's really critically ill.

"I'm not going home until Connor does. The waiting is so stressful and there's no change every day. All we can do is hope and pray he responds."

She said his daughter, Grace, was aware that something was wrong.

"Grace knows something is happening," Jo said. "She wants to see him but she can't right now. She's drawing him lots of pictures we've put up around his bed."

Doctors are hoping he might start responding in the next few days and the plan will be to slowly wake him up.

Over £3,000 has been raised through a crowdfunding page to help the family with costs.

