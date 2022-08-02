A banned driver who caused a crash which killed a woman after speeding in a car with a flat tyre has been jailed.

Billy Kinsella, from Goole, East Yorkshire, caused the death of 76-year-old Linda Harris and seriously injured her 72-year-old friend when his white BMW-4 veered across the road, crashing head-on into their Toyota Yaris.

The two women had been to an emergency vet's appointment and were on their way home when the collision happened on the A16 towards Algakirk in Lincolnshire at around 9.45pm on 28 January.

Witnesses had called the police after seeing Kinsella lose control of his car. One caller was still on her phone as she came across the collision.

A court heard that Kinsella's driving was "erratic" and "all over the place" and that he was seen swerving across the centre lines before the collision.

Mrs Harris, from Waddington, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. She was described as a "loving mum, grandmother and great grandmother".

Her friend, the driver, suffered life-changing injuries, for which she is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Kinsella, of Hook Road, was arrested at the scene and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a sample for analysis.

He pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court and was sentenced to nine years in prison and banned from driving for five years.

Det Insp James Kirk, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "The dangerous and reckless manner of driving demonstrated by Billy Kinsella was carried out without a thought for the safety of anyone else. He had no lawful reason to be driving a vehicle and by doing so committed serious offences leading up to the collision that so tragically killed Linda Harris and critically injured the driver.

