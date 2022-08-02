Hebden Bridge homes evacuated after huge blaze at town centre restaurant

Around 80 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in the centre of Hebden Bridge.

It broke out at La Perla restaurant in Burlees House, shortly after 2am and spread to adjoining offices.

Crews have managed to save nearby houses although a number have been evacuated due to heavy smoke and the town hall has opened its doors to all those affected by the incident.

Crews from throughout West Yorkshire called to help Credit: Sarah Courtney

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire are in attendance, with both Greater Manchesters and Lancashire Fire Services also giving support.

Gas and electric engineers are at the scene and welfare units have been set up.

Nearby homes have been saved Credit: Paul Heyhoe

People living nearby are being asked to keep windows and doors shut and there's likely to be severe traffic disruption in the area for some time.