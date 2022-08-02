Drivers have been advised to avoid a motorway in northern Lincolnshire after it was closed following a "serious" crash.

The M180 near Scunthorpe was shut in both directions between junctions two and three at around 6.30am on Tuesday morning, 2 August, following an incident involving a lorry and a van on the eastbound carriageway near the junction with the M181.

Humberside Police said a teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were at the scene along with National Highways officers, who were assisting with traffic management.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "This is likely to be closed for a number of hours to allow for collision investigation works to be completed.

"Please note there is heavy congestion on the diversion route particularly near to Gunness on the A18. At this stage it is unclear how long the road will be closed with police investigation work and recovery of the vehicles needed to be completed."

Humberside Police tweeted: "M180 (North Lincolnshire) closed between junctions 3-4 and will be for several hours. We will update you all as and when we can. Please avoid travelling to this area."

On social media, drivers reported being stationary for at least two hours.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Diversions

The eastbound diversion route involves exiting at junction two and turning left to take the northbound A161.

At the interchange, follow the road to the A18 eastbound towards Scunthorpe.

Follow the A181 eastbound through Althorpe and on towards Scunthorpe. At the Frodingham Roundabout take the third exit on to the A1077(M) southbound. Continue south on to the M181 southbound. Bear left to re-join the M180 at junction three.

The westbound diversion involves exiting at junction three on to the M181 northbound. Continue north on the A1077(M) northbound.

At the Frodingham Roundabout take the first exit on to the A18 westbound. Follow the A18 westbound through Althorpe and on to the interchange with the A161. Take the first turn on to the A161 southbound.

Follow the A161 southbound and turn right at junction two of the M181 to re-join the motorway.