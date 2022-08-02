A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man who was hit by a car and stabbed in the neck.

Police were initially called to Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, following reports of a crash on the evening of 26 June.

A man, who was later identified as 52-year-old Andre Lee, from London, died in the incident. A post mortem examination found he had suffered a fatal stab wound to the neck.

South Yorkshire Police have now charged 25-year-old Ryan Connor, of Davis Street in Clifton, Rotherham, with murder.

Extensive investigations were carried out at the scene. Credit: Yappapp

Det Chief Insp Mick Hakin, who is leading the investigation, said: "Whilst extensive efforts have led to the murder charge being put forward and accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service, our work does not stop there.

"We are still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident and not already spoken to the police to contact us.

"We understand the community is shocked when something like this happens, but we do not believe there to be any danger to the wider community as a result of the incident."

Connor has been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, 4 August.

Mr Lee's family continues to be supported by specialist officers, police said.

Anyone with information should call police via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.