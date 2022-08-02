Play Brightcove video

The footage shows a car knocking a biker to the ground

Dramatic dash cam footage has been released showing police officers in unmarked cars deliberately ramming off-road bikers.

South Yorkshire Police said the new tactics were being used to tackle one of the "biggest concerns" to local communities, following an increase in bike-related crime.

The footage shows officers arriving at a forecourt in Coal Aston, where three bikers, who had allegedly been seen speeding around Sheffield on pavement and walkways, were refuelling.

As the unmarked cars approached two riders tried to escape, police said, prompting officers to deliberately ram into them to knock them off their bikes.

One of the bikers ran off after the incident. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Two of the riders were arrested. A 21-year-old man has been reported on summons on suspicion of driving while disqualified and with no insurance to appear at court at a later date.

The third rider managed to escape, but officers seized his motorcycle and are urging him to get in touch.

South Yorkshire Police said they would use "all available tactics" to crack down on the problem, which causes fear and harm to local communities.

Roads policing inspector Clifton said: "Off road bikes are one of the biggest concerns to our communities.

"We hear time and time again from our communities that the riders are not causing any harm or just having fun but this isn’t the case.

"These riders have the capability to cause serious or fatal harm to pedestrians, and other road users, as well as damaging infrastructure and farmers’ livelihoods.

"We have also seen a rise in such vehicles being used to facilitate serious crime and need to be stopped.

"As always we continue to clamp down on those who use the road network, in whatever vehicle that may be in to commit criminality. We will be firm, we will be strong, as this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."

