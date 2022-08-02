Play Brightcove video

Video report by Matt Price

The community of Hebden Bridge has been praised for rallying together after a huge blaze tore through a town centre mill complex, damaging several businesses.

Fire broke out at La Perla restaurant in the Burlees building on Hangingroyd Lane in the early hours of Tuesday 2 August.

Dozens of firefighters fought to contain the flames and stop them engulfing adjacent homes, which had to be evacuated.

No-one was hurt, but the building's businesses have been left counting the cost.

Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze. Credit: Sarah Courtney

But in a post on social media, the restaurant thanked those who responded. It said: "Dear friends! This morning we woke up to terrible news... There is a lot of damage, but luckily nobody was hurt... Due to the unexpected circumstance we won't be opening but we will make sure to keep you all updated.

"Thank you for your kind messages of concern - it means a lot to us!"

John Povery runs a holiday let close to the scene. He said: "When they first called and evacuated everybody this morning they said they were in fear of the building collapsing, so the fire could have spread either way. It could have been a lot worse."

'It was really worrying and quite frightening'

Cllr Sarah Courtney lives close by. She said: "I was woken up by smoke in my bedroom. I was really worried that my house was on fire. It was really worrying and quite frightening - shocking."

She praised the community association, which helped people who were told to leave their homes as the town hall was opened as a temporary respite centre.

"Everyone has really rallied together - it's been fantastic," she said.

Calderdale Council temporarily closed a number of roads in the town centre and asked people to avoid the area.

People were advised to avoid the area. Credit: MEN Media

Council leader Tim Swift said: "My heart goes out to everyone affected.

"With their amazing kindness and community spirit, local people and organisations have once again shown resilience in challenging circumstances, rallying around to support each other as a partnership.

"Our teams have been working since the early hours, helping to keep people, roads and buildings safe.

"We know that many people will be feeling upset and worried at this time, so we have a range of Council teams in the area and at the Hebden Bridge Town Hall rest centre to provide support, advice and a reassuring presence."

West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, thanked emergency services for "protecting' residents and Calderdale councillors for "supporting" the community.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

