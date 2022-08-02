Play Brightcove video

Video report by Chris Dawkes

The jubilant reaction of an eight-year-old football fan after watching his team score a last-minute winner at the first ever game he attended in person has prompted a huge reaction online.

ITV's cameras joined Theo Flanagan and his dad, Luke, as they went to Hull City's first game of the new Championship season against Bristol City at the MKM Stadium.

The pair went after taking advantage of Hull's offer to let in under-10s free of charge.

Theo and Luke Flanagan went to the MKM Stadium after Hull said under-10s could get in free. Credit: ITV News

Luke said: "I have been a Hull City fan all my life – started going to games with my dad when I was about seven. Since [Theo] was about four or five he has been really interested in football. It means everything to bring him."

And the Tigers didn't disappoint – with new star signing Jean-Michael Seri scoring a last-gasp winner to give them a 2-1 win.

Luke said his son "went crazy" at the result. He said: "He has never really experienced anything like that before. When he was celebrating I don't think he could really control himself."

Theo said: "Because it was a last minute goal and because of that goal we won, it was really good."

Footage filmed during the game showed Theo barely able to contain his emotions as he roared Seri's winner.

Jean-Michael Seri celebrates his last-minuted winner. Credit: PA

Earlier he could be seen giving his team some stick, shouting: "What are you even doing?"

After the game, as they walked away, Luke could be heard asking his son: "Shall we come again next week?"

Theo said: "Yeah."

The video has been viewed more than 63,000 times on social media, and was shared by the Hull owner Acun Ilicali, who has six million Twitter followers. It led to a huge reaction from fellow fans, inspired by Theo's passion.

Rob Black wrote on Twitter: "Superb stuff - great to get the young 'uns involved at an early age. Can see he has genuine passion and lots of enthusiasm for City. He is one of us for sure."

Rob Edwards said: "How amazing is this, pure passion."

