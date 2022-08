Traffic on the M1 in South Yorkshire faced long delays after a lorry spilled a load of gravel.

The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 32 and 33 on Tuesday morning while a clear-up was carried out.

Traffic was held for several hours while a clear-up took place. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Lane four was later reopened with a 20mph speed limit.

The carriageway reopened at 1pm, but National Highways said there were residual delays of 45 minutes and five miles of congestion.