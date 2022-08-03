A 21-year-old woman has died and three people have suffered serious injuries following a crash in Doncaster.

The incident happened at 9.40 pm on Tuesday, 2 August, when a white BMW and a red Seat Ibiza collided at the junction of Wheatley Hall Road and Neale Road.

The victim, a passenger in the BMW, died at the scene. The driver, a 36-year-old man, was seriously injured.

Two 19-year-old women in the Seat also suffered injuries. One of them is described as being in a life-threatening condition.

Police want to speak to witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage. Anyone with information should call 101.