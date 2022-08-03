The devastated families of three teenagers who died in a crash in North Yorkshire have paid tribute to them.

All three were passengers in a grey Alfa Romeo car that was involved in a collision on the B6268, Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale at around 11pm on Friday, 29 July. No other vehicles were involved.

North Yorkshire Police today named the three victims as 18-year-old Aaron Bell, from Jervaulx, 18-year-old Tommy Shevels and 17-year-old Louis Banks, who were both from Healey.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Flowers at the scene of the crash on Masham Road. Credit: ITV News

Aaron’s family said he loved rugby, cricket and showing sheep and described him as a "dearly loved son, big brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many".

"Our gorgeous son was taken from us in a car accident. We are truly heartbroken, and the pain is unbearable," they said in a statement.

"Aaron is a truly amazing young man, the best son we could ask for.

"He was the reason why we all smiled a little bigger and laughed a little louder, he had such a cheeky smile and contagious laugh."

Tommy’s family said he was a "wonderful son, big brother, grandson, nephew and cousin".

In a statement they said: "Our family are truly grateful for all the warming and supportive messages at this devastating time. Tommy will be missed by everyone that knew him."

'Louis did anything and everything he was asked to'

Louis's family said he had a passion for farming and was "beautiful inside and out".

"He was warm and kind, and always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye," they said.

In their statement they added: "Louis made friends wherever he went, in school, playing rugby and through farming, and once he made a friend, he kept them. His amazing sense of humour was infectious, and you only had to look at his cheeky smiling face and you would soon be laughing with him.

"Louis did anything and everything that he was asked to do, and his dream was to take over the farm. He was already telling his dad how to run it."

Sgt Adam Elliott, of North Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Investigation Team, said: "This was a tragic incident which has taken the life of three young men and our thoughts are with their family, friends, and the wider community at this incredibly sad time.

"Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision."

He said the car had made "a number of journeys" around Masham, Bedale and Leeming Bar before the crash and appealed for anyone with information to call police.

