The family of a "devout Christian" who was killed in a machete attack in South Yorkshire have spoken of being "haunted" by the images showing him being chased to his death.

Joevester Takyi-Sarpong, known as "Joe", was stabbed to death on Catherine Street in Doncaster on 1 November 2021.

Jacob Carroll, 27, and Jordan Davies, 26, were each given life sentences at Sheffield Crown Court, with a minimum term of 22 years.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Takyi-Sarpong's father said his 18-year-old son was "approachable and warm" and "a devout Christian and enjoyed bible studies".

He added: "Since the discovery of Joe’s body...we are merely a shell. We walk and talk but none of us are really here.

"We think of Joe constantly and visit his grave at the cemetery every day. None of us can sleep through the night and since this happened we have all but stopped eating. We have lost so much weight that we all look markedly different than before.

"Joe was chased through the streets near our home and killed. The CCTV that was played in Court showing him being chased will haunt me until my dying day."

The court heard that the two defendants, who were drug dealers, were both carrying knives and wearing Halloween masks when they saw Mr Takyi-Sarpong on the night of the attack.

He had also dealt drugs on the estate, the court was told, but his family said he had recently started work as a software developer.

After chasing him, the attackers stabbed their victim in both legs. He managed to make a phone call, telling a friend he did not think his injuries were serious. But his body was found in Catherine Street by a member of the public the following morning.

Carroll and Davies, both of no fixed address, denied murder but were found guilty after a trial.

Det Chief Insp Emma Knight, the senior investigating officer, said: "As a result of Carroll’s and Davies' targeted and violent actions that night, Joe’s family and friends are left heartbroken.

"My thoughts are with them again today after this hearing, and while no sentence passed can ever undo the pain and loss caused, I hope that knowing the people responsible for Joe’s murder are behind bars for a long time brings some sense of closure."