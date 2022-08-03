Detectives investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man in Sheffield four years ago have launched an international manhunt for the main suspect.

Kavan Brissett, a promising boxer, was stabbed in a car park at Upperthorpe on 14 August 2018. He died in hospital four days later.

No-one has ever been arrested over his death.

Ahmed Farrar, 30, was named early in the investigation as the main suspect. On the night of the attack, he was seen on CCTV footage walking towards the minor injuries unit at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries.

Also known as Reggie, he was seen in Cardiff before he went on the run but then disappeared.

The charity Crimestoppers offered a £5,000 reward for information leading to Farrar's arrest.

Last year, Det Chief Insp Jude Ashmore said: "Farrah knows he is wanted and is deliberately avoiding police and I’d ask anyone who has any information, and Farrah himself, to think about Kavan’s family and the pain they are suffering. Do the right thing and contact police."

In a statement approaching the fourth anniversary of Mr Brissett's death, South Yorkshire Police said: "Efforts are ongoing to locate Ahmed Farrah in connection to Kavan Brissett's murder.

"As we have reason to believe he may have travelled out of the UK, enquiries to locate Ahmed Farah extend across a number of countries."