A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Fox Hill Road at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, 2 August, following reports of an assault.

A 50-year-old man was found critically injured and died at the scene. South Yorkshire Police said a post mortem examination has yet to take place and the man has not yet been formally identified.

But his family is receiving support from specially trained officers.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Fox Hill Road is expected to remain closed for investigations for most of the day.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.