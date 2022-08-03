A teenage beauty queen says she wants to use her platform to reduce the stigma around the rare condition which means she has to wear a permanent catheter.Jennifer Carless, 18, from Gilberdyke, East Yorkshire, will compete in the Miss Yorkshire pageant on 6 August, with the winner going forward to the Miss England finals.

She will take to the catwalk concealing the catheter that she needs because of a rare bladder condition.

But she said she is determined to make the most of the opportunity to empower others.

"I want to open awareness about what I am going through, to help others going through this very rare and debilitating condition that affects so many young woman, suffering in silence," she said.

Already a winner of the first ever Miss England WASUP (World Against Single Use Plastic) award, Jennifer's life changed overnight in February when her bladder stopped functioning.

Jennifer has a permanent catheter.

Doctors believe she has Fowler's Syndrome, a rare disorder that typically affects women in their 20s and 30s, caused by an abnormality in the urethral sphincter. She has had numerous surgeries, but continues to struggle.

Jennifer said she had never heard of the disorder before, but now wants to encourage other affected women.

She said: "There are many women in the same situation as me out there and there is no cure for it at the moment. I have been with a catheter since February and have had numerous surgeries since then then too.

"I was always embarrassed of it because of the stigma around it, so I decided to use my platform to start a campaign called Women's Talk."

Jennifer is trying to raise money for treatment.

The initiative encourages women with conditions such as endometriosis and postnatal depression to open up.

Jennifer said: "It is to empower women and help them accept that it is a part of them, so if you have an illness, you shouldn't be embarrassed about it, you should embrace it, it is a part of you."

Jennifer is awaiting further investigations and treatment, but could face a three-year wait for the surgery that would repair her bladder. She is fundraising to pay for surgery sooner.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.