Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte died from a suspected stab wound to the chest, an inquest has heard.

The schoolgirl was fatally injured in an incident on Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July.

Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with murder.

At the opening of an inquest in Lincoln on Thursday, 4 August, acting senior coroner Paul Smith heard confirmation that Lilia died from a stab wound.

Her death was confirmed at Boston Pilgrim Hospital and she was identified by her father, Aurelius Savick.

Floral tributes left near to the scene in Boston Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The coroner adjourned the inquest pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Lilia was playing with her younger sister before the alleged attack, which happened at around 6.15pm.

CCTV footage obtained by ITV News shows them together before the incident and emergency services rushing to the scene afterwards.

CCTV shows emergency services running to the scene.

Following her death, Lilia was described by family friends as a child who was kind, funny and always wanted to make her little sister laugh.

Deividas Skebas is next due to appear in court on 19 September.