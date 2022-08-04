A mother was repeatedly stabbed before the man believed to have killed her died in a crash as he fled police, an inquest heard.

Becci Rees-Hughes, 37, also suffered head trauma in the incident at Samman Road, in Beverley, East Yorkshire, Hull Coroner's Court was told.

At the opening of the inquest into her death, the coroner Prof Paul Marks was told that Ms Rees-Hughes' body was found after her partner, Ben Crosby, called his parents on the morning of Monday, 25 July.

Crosby later died when the VW Polo he drove off in crashed into a Ford Transit van on the A1034 near Hornsea following a short police pursuit.

Ben Crosby died in a crash on Seaton Road, Hornsea. Credit: MEN Media

During the hearing, Humberside Police's senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Allan Curtis, said Ms Rees-Hughes, a mother-of-two, had been working at the Firepit Beverley pub the night before her death.

Crosby arrived at the bar and stayed drinking with her after she finished work at 9pm, before they left for home.

Becci Rees-Hughes was found dead at Samman Road, Beverley. Credit: ITV News

At around 1.45am, the couple were seen on CCTV leaving her home, but were believed later to have returned to her Samman Road address.

At 6am, Crosby called his parents. They went to the address and found Ms Rees-Hughes' body. The police were then called.

Crosby died at around 6.30am in a collision which left the driver of the van with serious injuries.

Becci Rees-Hughes died from multiple stab wounds. Credit: Facebook

Det Chief Insp Curtis told the hearing Ms Rees-Hughes died from blood loss in what police believe was a domestic violence-related incident. He said there were no other suspects in the case.Ms Rees-Hughes, who was studying at Hull University, has been described as a "lovely, fun, caring and bright" mother, student and colleague.A full coroner's investigation will now be carried out into both deaths.

