A second boy has been arrested after a 13-year-old girl was stabbed in a park in Sheffield.

The girl suffered an injury to her abdomen in the incident, which happened in Hillsborough Park at around 9pm on 26 July. She was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

A 13-year-old boy arrested last month on suspicion of attempted murder remains on bail.

Another boy, aged 17, was arrested on suspicion of affray on Wednesday, 3 August, and has been bailed with conditions and placed on curfew.

South Yorkshire Police are still appealing for anyone with information about the incident to call 101.