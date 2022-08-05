Former BBC Radio DJ Alex Belfield has been convicted of stalking four people, including star broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

The ex-BBC Radio Leeds presenter was found guilty of stalking BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernie Keith and videographer Ben Hewis. He was also convicted of "simple" stalking in relation to Jeremy Vine and theatre blogger Philip Dehany, meaning stalking without alarm or distress.

Belfield, 42, was acquitted of stalking charges in relation to the BBC's former head of north, Rozina Breen, former BBC Radio Leeds presenters Liz Green and Stephanie Hirst, and former BBC worker Helen Thomas.

During his trial, Nottingham Crown Court was told that Belfield repeatedly posted or sent mocking and abusive social media messages, videos and emails after he was dropped from his mid-morning show in 2011.

Giving evidence last month, Radio Two host Mr Vine said he was targeted by an "avalanche of hatred".

Jeremy Vine arrives at court. Credit: PA

The 57-year-old told a jury: "This is not a regular troll here. This is the Jimmy Savile of trolling."

He said he watched some of Belfield's videos on YouTube after being alerted about claims being made against him. Mr Vine said: "I wished I hadn't. Watching this man is like swimming in sewage."

Mr Keith was left feeling suicidal by a "tsunami of hate", the trial heard.

When Belfield, who now runs a YouTube channel called The Voice of Reason, was interviewed by the police, he told officers he was the subject of a witch hunt, the jury heard.

Representing himself at the trial, he told jurors he had legitimate reasons for his online communications.

The jury spent several days deliberating before reaching their verdicts.

Belfield, of Nottingham, showed no emotion as the verdicts were delivered. He is due to be sentenced on 16 September.