An appeal for dash cam footage has been launched after a car crashed into a building in Chesterfield, injuring five people, including the driver. The emergency services were called at 8.30pm last night Friday 5 August to Sheffield Road after the collision opposite the Technique Stadium.

Witnesses say people were sitting at tables outside a bar, in the path of the vehicle.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said:"Enquiries are being carried out and although it is early in the investigation, officers do not believe the collision was a deliberate act.

Officers are supporting those injured, and their families, at this time."

Sheffield Road has now re-opened.