Firefighters from across Nottinghamshire are continuing to tackle the flames as huge clouds of smoke can be seen coming from the scene

Detectives believe a massive fire at an industrial site involving thousands of tyres and scrap vehicles may have been started deliberately.Nottinghamshire police said they are treating the blaze, which happened off Station Road in the village of Ranskill between Doncaster and Retford as a "suspected arson attack".

Crews were called at 10.23am to a fire on an industrial site in Ranskill on Friday 5 August Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue

Firefighters from across Nottinghamshire are continuing to tackle the flames as huge clouds of smoke can be seen coming from the scene, with locals being urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

Two people who were staying on site were treated by East Midlands Ambulance service for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze for more than 24 hours Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue

Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and a joint investigation will be launched to establish the circumstances of how the fire began.

“While the cause is still unknown we are currently treating it as suspected arson after it was reported a group of young people were seen letting off fireworks just before the fire started.

“We are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to please come forward.”

Police are providing assistance at the scene, with an area cordoned off and local road closures in place.

Area manager Andy Macey, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We are still at the scene tackling the fire and expect we will be here for a number of days.

"We will be working closely with our police colleagues on a joint investigation looking into the cause and ask anyone with information to come forward."

