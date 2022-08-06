Police are concerned for the safety of a teenager from Boroughbridge who has gone missing after failing to return home.

Aimee-Louise Bentley-Taffinder was last seen on the High Street of her hometown at 3.15pm on Friday 5 August 2022.

North Yorkshire police have issued an urgent appeal for information and possible sightings of the 18-year-old believed to be in the York city centre area.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have seen a woman matching Aimee-Louise’s description since 3.15pm on Friday or have information that could help the missing person investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

She failed to return home and concerns are growing for the 18-year-old’s safety."

Aimee-Louise is described as white, 5ft 3in tall with shoulder-length brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a blue jumper, blue shorts, white trainers and carrying a light blue-green backpack.

Extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing with support of British Transport Police in York.

