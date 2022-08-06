Police have released the name of a woman who died in a serious crash in Doncaster.

Sarah Oliver, was a passenger in a BMW, when it was in collision with another car at the junction of Wheatley Hall Road and Neale Road.

Emergency crews pronounced the 20-year-old woman dead at the scene.

The BMW driver, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. Two 19-year-old woman who were in a Seat Ibiza also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.

Sarah Oliver's family said: "Sarah will be thoroughly missed by all of her family and friends. Everyone loved Sarah."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash that happened on 2 August 2 2022.