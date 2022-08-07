The family of Emmerdale actor, Sam Gannon, who died suddenly while visiting family abroad have set up a JustGiving appeal to help bring his body back to the UK to be laid to rest.

Sam Gannon, 31, died suddenly on Tuesday, 2nd August while visiting family in California, United States.

The full circumstances of his death are being investigated, but are not being treated as suspicious.

His family are hoping to raise £17,000 towards the repatriation of his body from the US and for his funeral. Over £8,000 has been raised so far.

Mr Gannon played horse-drawn carriage coachman Kev in the Yorkshire soap in 2019.

On the JustGiving page, his family described him as a "real life Duracell bunny” with an "endless supply of energy and love".

They said he was a "son, grandson, brother, uncle, partner and friend" who will be "missed greatly by everyone who knew him."

His family have set a target of £17,000 but aren't sure exactly how much the repatriation and funeral will cost.

Any extra costs will be donated to a UK charity supporting youth theatre, a cause close to Sam’s heart.

Mr Gannon's sister, Amy Kelly, is also planning to set up a foundation in Sam's name to support people who find themselves in a similar position to him and need extra support.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samgannon

