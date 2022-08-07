After a two-year hiatus, Leeds Pride is back hosting one of the biggest events it has ever held.

Leeds Pride 2022 will take place in Leeds city centre throughout the day today, Sunday 7th August.

Cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people are expected to attend parades and street parties to mark the occasion.

As it celebrates its 17th anniversary, several roads have been closed to ensure the event runs safely and smoothly.

Road closures will last from around 1.45 pm to 4.15 pm, and bus diversions have been put in place.

Leeds Pride attracts thousands of LGBTQI+ people from across Leeds and the rest of the country.

This year's events will include:

12 pm - 2 pm - Sainsbury's Parade Stage entertainment programme - Millennium Square

2 pm - The Robert Payne Parade - Millennium Square to The Calls

3 pm - 9 pm - First Direct Main Stage entertainment programme - Lower Briggate

Some of the acts performing at the event include X Factor star Samantha Atkinson, Cher impersonator Marigold Adams and the English pop singer Sonia.

Which roads have been closed?

Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane are closed from 4 am to 11.59 pm so services will be diverted the whole day.

Where are the bus diversions?

A normal line of route to Infirmary Street, St. Pauls Street, Queens Street, Wellington Street, Inner Ring Road and Blackman Lane to Woodhouse Lane to resume a normal route

A normal line of route to Boar Lane then Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Road and Marsh Lane to resume the normal line of route at Marsh Lane.

A Normal Line of the route to Marsh Lane then via left Marsh Lane, Crown Point Rd, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Neville Street, Bishopgate Street, City Square to King St.

Towards Headingley from the bus station via St. Peters Street, Regent Street, Skinner Lane, North Street, Clay Pit Lane, and Right Woodhouse Lane.

A normal line of route to Great Wilson Street then via Hunslet Lane then Crown Point Road, Crown Point Bridge, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to Eastgate Roundabout and then observe Eastgate Victoria E bus stop, Regent Street, Sheepscar, Meanwood Road, Cambridge Road, to resume normal line of route.

To make travel for commuters easier, organisers have introduced a new 'Pride Day' ticket which will allow for unlimited travel across Leeds for the discounted price of £3.