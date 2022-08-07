A man in his 50s has died and another has been left with burn injuries following a house fire in Spalding.

Officers were called to an incident on Farrow Road, Spalding, at 1 am this morning, 7 August, after reports were made of what was described as an "explosion".

The property was completely damaged after the incident.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public who offered to assist, a man in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Another man who is thought to have been passing by the property and offered his help suffered burn injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

Officers at Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything or captured the incident on a doorbell camera or dash-cam to contact them.

A police spokesman said: "The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we are keeping an open mind as experts from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service investigate today.

"We would encourage people not to speculate while we investigate the cause.

Officers will remain in the area for the next few days carrying out enquiries.

