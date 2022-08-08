A nightclub in Leeds has been forced to apologise after implying some Love Island contestants were "not worth" paying for public appearances.

Pryzm was due to host the winner of the ITV dating show, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, at its Quids In event on 15 August, before her management cancelled all of her club appearances.

The club confirmed on its Facebook page that the event was off, but faced a backlash after saying it had been offered other Love Island contestants "no one cares about".

The post said: "We have been informed by Ekin Su's team that due to hergetting crazy money offers from lots of other massive company's and increased TV commitments they've cancelled all of her UK club appearances. We are as disappointed as you, and we're even more disappointed that the only replacements we've been offered are Danica, Adam or Billy.

"At Quids In, we only want to give you best entertainment, so in our opinion it's not worth replacing her with someone no one cares about."

The post has received criticism online, with @MickyZulla2 on Twitter commenting: "Someone nobody cares about??? How rude are you guys. I care about Adam, Billy and Danica and would definitely rather see Adam than Ekin Su."

It has now been removed and Pryzm posted an apology on its Instagram account which said: "Pryzm Leeds would like to sincerely apologise for the wording of the previous post. This has now been removed."

It said the post had been written by an "external promoter" and added: "Pryzm Leeds would like to wish Ekin-Su and all the other contestants the best in their future endeavours."

Ekin-Su is being tipped to capitalise on her Love Island success, after she won the show with her partner Davide Sanclimenti.

She is already due to appear in a spinoff show with Davide, but an array of global brands are said to be lining up to recruit her services.

Previous winner Molly-Mae Hague, who appeared on the 2019 series, is said to have a joint net worth of £2million with boyfriend and former contestant Tommy Fury.

