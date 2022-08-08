Play Brightcove video

Video from West Yorkshire Police

Three farmers who drove a JCB tractor to carry out a revenge shooting after a row at a christening have been jailed.

Richard Bathie along with his son, Joshua, and nephew, Shaun McDermott, left two victims with life-changing injuries after the incident in Leeds in August last year.

West Yorkshire Police said the trio embarked on "a mission of bloody vengeance" after violence marred a family christening and sparked further trouble in a long-running feud.

Victim Patrick Doran, 28, was initially assaulted in a fight involving the defendants outside the christening party at Hanging Heaton Golf Club, Dewsbury, on the afternoon of Sunday, 8 August.

A short time later, Mr Doran and his cousin William Price, 28, confronted McDermott near to his home in Batley Road, West Ardsley, and hit him with a bottle.

Phone records showed McDermott alerted Richard Bathie, who arrived at the scene with his son. CCTV footage showed they were "beyond fury" over the incident.

Video from the Bathie family farm in Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, shows the three arming themselves with a shotgun and other weapons before setting off in convoy in a JCB tractor and a Mercedes pick-up truck for the Price family's home at a caravan park in Dunningley Lane, Tingley.

They smashed windows and fired the gun repeatedly, before McDermott threatened Mr Price and shot him during a scuffle as he tried to grab the barrel.

McDermott then pointed the gun at Mr Doran. He put up his hand, which took the blast, causing catastrophic damage to his fingers.

The Bathies and McDermott then drove back to their farm in Woodhouse Lane where a fourth man, Edward Senior, helped them to conceal the shotgun amid a huge stack of wrapped bales of hay. The weapon was later recovered by police after a four-day search.

The gun was found hidden in hay bales. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Both victims had to undergo emergency surgery. Mr Price suffered severe gunshot wounds to his left elbow and extensive muscle damage to his forearm.

Mr Doran had to have three fingers on his right hand partially amputated and suffered wounds to his upper thigh and groin.

Along with CCTV, detectives recovered evidence including phone calls and messages and bloodstained clothing.

Richard Bathie, 53, McDermott, 35, and Joshua Bathie, 18, were all charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, McDermott was found guilty of both counts of attempted murder and the Bathies were each convicted of two counts of wounding with intent.

All three were found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

From left, Richard Bathie, Joshua Bathie and Shaun McDermott. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

McDermott was jailed for 34 years. Richard Bathie received a 21-year sentence. Joshua Bathie was jailed for 15 years.

Edward Senior, 25, of Syke Road, Tingley, pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and will be sentenced and at a future date.

'Fuelled by rage and the thirst for revenge'

Senior investigator Det Chief Insp Vanessa Rolfe said: "This was a truly shocking incident where a legally-held firearm was used with potentially murderous consequences in a premeditated attack fuelled by rage and the thirst for revenge.

“The victims suffered absolutely horrendous injuries and could easily have been killed. They have both been left with serious physical injuries and mental trauma that will affect them for the rest of their lives."

She said while McDermott fired the shots, the Bathies were equally guilty.

"Regardless of the events leading up to the shooting, there can be absolutely no justification for the appalling actions of these three," she said.

