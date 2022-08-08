A "coercive and controlling" husband who went on the run after murdering his wife in a "final act of control" has been jailed for life.

Mark Barrott, 55, strangled 50-year-old nurse Eileen Barrott and attacked her with a hammer at their home on Naburn Fold, Leeds, on 15 August last year before fleeing the scene.

Mrs Barrott's body was discovered by the couple's adult son, Joel.

But it was four days before Barrott was traced and arrested in Scotland, on 19 August.

He admitted manslaughter, but denied murder on mental health grounds. During his trial at Bradford Crown Court, the jury heard Barrott had a history of controlling behaviour.

He would turn up at St James's Hospital in Leeds, where his wife worked, demanding to know where she was, and would arrive uninvited at social events she attended to check up on her.

He regularly tracked her movements, stalking her in person and also by using a mobile phone and a tracking device hidden in her handbag. He would check her mobile phone and delete contacts that he did not approve of.

Mrs Barrott never made any reports to police, but threatened to leave her husband a few days before her death.

Barrott was seen on CCTV after going on the run. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Barrott told the jury he believed she had "demons" inside her on the day she died and he had not intended to kill her. But he was found guilty after a nine-day trial.

Barrott refused to appear in court for sentencing today, 8 August, claiming he had taken an overdose in prison.

Judge Andrew Hatton told the court it was unclear if that was true or a "sham".

But addressing Barrott, he said: "This represents a final act of control after a long history of domestic abuse."

He jailed him for a minimum of 21 years.

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Vanessa Rolfe, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Mark Barrott has been shown to be someone who was responsible for an appalling catalogue of coercive and controlling behaviour against his wife Eileen over a number of years.

"When he realised that she was trying to finally break free from this toxic relationship, he acted with murderous intent.

"His cruel and selfish actions have robbed Eileen’s family and friends of her and left a huge hole in their lives."

