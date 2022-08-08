There are long queues of traffic on the M1 Southbound after a large diesel spill this morning.

Two lanes remain closed between junction 38 (Woolley / Huddersfield) to junction 37 (Barnsley / Dodworth) whilst a clear-up is carried out.

National Highways Yorkshire says there are delays of 30 minutes.

National Highways are asking drivers to allow extra journey time as there's now over 5 miles of congestion on approach.

They say this incident is likely to be ongoing for some time.

We'll bring you the latest updates throughout the day.