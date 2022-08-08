People are being invited to submit nominations as an awards ceremony returns recognising remarkable young people.

The Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards were established to pay tribute to outstanding youngsters in or from the county. The winners are decided by a panel of senior members of the Yorkshire community, representing different walks of life, and awards are presented at a gala dinner, which will take place on 17 November.Anyone who was born, lives or works in Yorkshire and is under the age of 35 is eligible.

The awards categories are:

Young Personality of the Year

Youngster of the Year

Achievement in Education

Achievement in Sport

Unsung Hero

Achievement in Management and Enterprise

Achievement in the Arts

Special Award

Nominations close on 2 September. For more information about the awards and the categories visit the Yorkshire Young Achievers website.