Nominations open for Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards 2022
People are being invited to submit nominations as an awards ceremony returns recognising remarkable young people.
The Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards were established to pay tribute to outstanding youngsters in or from the county. The winners are decided by a panel of senior members of the Yorkshire community, representing different walks of life, and awards are presented at a gala dinner, which will take place on 17 November.Anyone who was born, lives or works in Yorkshire and is under the age of 35 is eligible.
The awards categories are:
Young Personality of the Year
Youngster of the Year
Achievement in Education
Achievement in Sport
Unsung Hero
Achievement in Management and Enterprise
Achievement in the Arts
Special Award
Nominations close on 2 September. For more information about the awards and the categories visit the Yorkshire Young Achievers website.