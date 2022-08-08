A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left with life-threatening injuries in Lincolnshire.

Officers were called on Sunday, 7 August, after the 60-year-old suffered stab wounds at an address in Kenner Close, Lincoln. The exact cause of the wounds is under investigation.

Lincolnshire Police said he had significant injuries to his neck and face. He received treatment at the scene and is now being treated in hospital. His condition is described as life-threatening.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and remains in police custody. Police are not looking for anyone else.

Specially trained investigators, response officers and forensic investigators will remain on the scene for at least the next 24 hours while they carry out initial enquiries.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to come forwards.

