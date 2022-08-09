Police in Sheffield are appealing for help in their search for a man who carried out a 'serious sexual assault' on a 13-year-old girl.

The teenager was walking in a woodland area off Lane End between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on 8 August when she was approached by a man wearing dark clothing who assaulted her then made off on foot.

The victim and her family are being supported by specially trained officers with others working around the clock since the attack to identify who is responsible.Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach, from the Sheffield Command Team, said: “This was a despicable attack on a teenage girl, and I know the community will be very concerned to hear what has happened. Please be assured we have been working around the clock since this was reported to us to piece together the events and identify who is responsible.“We are taking this incident extremely seriously and have a number of officers dedicated to the investigation. We are now appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or noticed anyone acting suspiciously to please get in touch.“Our officers will also remain in the area throughout the day carrying out additional patrols. Please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns - they are there to support you and make you feel safe.”