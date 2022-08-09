Skip to content

The day Olivia Newton-John filmed with comedian Les Dawson at Yorkshire TV's studios in Leeds

Olivia Newton-John in 1973
Olivia Newton-John in 1973 appearance on 'Sez Les'

As the world mourns the death of singer and cancer campaigner Olivia Newton-John, who has died aged 73, ITV Yorkshire's archive has revealed a performance some five years before she shot to international fame in the film "Grease".

Ms Newton-John appeared on the "Sez Les" programme - hosted by comedian Les Dawson - in 1973, singing Don McLean's "And I Love You So" and a self-penned number "Let Me Be There."

"Sez Les" was recorded at Yorkshire Television's Kirkstall Road studios from 1969 to 1976, attracting major stars to perform in between Les Dawson's sketches. 

In 1978 Olivia Newton-John became a household name with John Travolta with the release of "Grease" which has grossed nearly $400m at the box office.

