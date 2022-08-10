A boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 13-year-old girl in woodland in Sheffield.

The girl was was walking in an area off Lane End in Chapeltown when she was attacked between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Monday, 8 August. Her attacker then ran off.

South Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old boy from Sheffield, who is known to the victim, from Sheffield, has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The victim and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police via 101.