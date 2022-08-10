Football fans attending games at Leeds United are being warned not to walk along part of a motorway to get to Elland Road.

National Highways said it was aware of minibuses dropping off passengers on the entry and exit slip roads at junction two of the M621, close to the ground.

Project manager James Finnigan said: "Not only is it extremely dangerous for vehicles to stop there, it’s incredibly risky, not to mention illegal, for people to be walking on any part of the motorway."

Drivers are being urged to be aware of changing layouts as parts of the motorway, which connects the M1 and M62 motorways outside Leeds, are closed for upgrades this week.

During preparations for the work, National Highways said there had been 11 incidents of vehicles or pedestrians entering coned-off works areas. People had been seen walking on the motorway on three occasions.

Mr Finnigan added: "All three of those instances were in the evening, all three people appeared to be intoxicated and when stopped they all said walking along the motorway was the quickest way for them to get home. They possibly hadn’t considered the dangers involved."

The upgrades are designed to ease congestion and improve journey times.

Initial work will include the installation of new average speed cameras, overhead electronic information signs and changes to the road layout to help traffic movements around junctions two and three. Narrow lanes and traffic management will be introduced.

There will be some overnight lane or road closures. More information can be found here.