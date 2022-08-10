A man has been found guilty of murdering his new wife before stuffing her body in a suitcase and dumping it in undergrowth.

Prosecutors believe scrap merchant Thomas Nutt killed 52-year-old grandmother Dawn Walker on their wedding night, 27 October last year, before leaving her body in their home and taking a caravan to Skegness.

After returning, he was seen on CCTV wheeling the case containing her body out of the property on Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, West Yorkshire, to nearby bushes.

During his trial, prosecutor Alistair MacDonald QC told Bradford Crown Court that Nutt contacted police on 31 October, telling them his wife had gone missing, and that he appeared to mount a search in what the prosecutor said was a "ghastly charade".

Nutt, 45, later handed himself in to a police station and told officers where the body was.

He claimed they had both been to Skegness for a two-day honeymoon and that he killed her during a row after they returned when she told him she was going to divorce him.

Dawn Walker. Credit: Facebook

Nutt admitted manslaughter but denied murder on the basis that "he did not intend to cause her really serious harm" to his wife.

But he was found guilty by unanimous verdict following a two-and-a-half week trial. There were cheers from the public gallery as the verdict was delivered.

Judge Jonathan Rose told Nutt that he would be sentenced on 19 August.