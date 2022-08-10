Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in an explosion at a bungalow in Lincolnshire.

Vincent Markham, 52, died after the blast at Farrow Road in Spalding in the early hours of Sunday, 7 August.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Lincolnshire Police said they were still trying to establish what happened.

The aftermath of the explosion. Credit: ITV News

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Davison said: "Our investigations are ongoing, and we are trying to piece together what has happened.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around the time the incident took place, or anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of this area, to contact us.

"We remain in the local community carrying out enquiries and providing support to the local community."

Police previously said another man, who was thought to have been passing by the property and tried to help, suffered burn injuries.