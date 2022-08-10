An investigation has been launched after a paraglider fell to his death in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to a field off Tong Lane, close to Tong Garden Centre, near Bradford, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, 9 August. The man died at the scene.

It is thought he was flying towards Leeds city centre when the incident happened.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 7.31pm yesterday, police received a request from the ambulance service to assist with an incident involving a paramotor which had crashed in Tong Lane, Bradford.

"The male was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Enquiries at the scene suggested there were no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

"The British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association will be leading the investigation into the matter."

The association said it would not comment until the conclusion of its investigation.