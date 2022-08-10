Tributes have been paid to a player who died in an incident outside his rugby club after a man was charged with his murder.

Jack Kirmond, 33, suffered a fatal head injury in the attack at Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in the early hours of Sunday, 7 August.

The former army rifleman was engaged to be married and was described by his family as an "amazing son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend".

In a statement, they said: "A soldier who served his country and a protector of everyone who knew him, not just in his job but in his life.

"Jack had been through darkness but came into light and injected that light into everyone who knew him.

"And the noise that emanated from Jack – his infectious laugh could be heard from miles around! He will leave a hole in the lives of everyone in knew him."

A minute's applause will be held in memory of Jack Kirmond. Credit: Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club

Sharlston Rugby Club said it would hold a minute's applause in memory of Mr Kirmond at its game this weekend.

In a Facebook post, the club said: "During this time rugby league is secondary that is why we are asking for as many people from the village and the rugby league family to come down to the game and join us in a minutes applause in remembrance of Jack and support for his family and friends."

Among others to pay tribute was the poet Ben Taylor, also known as 'Yorkshire Prose', who said: "Heartbreaking news for all Jack's family and friends Put his life on't' line day after day on operations thousands of miles away as a rifleman, killed in his hometown outside his family's club. All my love to Kirmo's loved ones. Absolutely tragic."

Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club. Credit: Google

Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road in Castleford, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 10 August, charged with murder.

Det Chief Insp Sharron Kaye, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We are continuing to support Jack’s family at this very sad time and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which is believed to have occurred around midnight on Sunday."

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

