Yorkshire Water is the latest provider to say it is considering a hosepipe ban after reservoir levels dropped below 50% capacity.

Three other companies – Thames Water, Southern Water and South East Water – have already announced restrictions following one of the driest summers on record.

Yorkshire Water, which serves five million customers, has so far stopped short of taking the same step, but said the ongoing dry weather could force its hand.

A spokesperson said: "Our reservoir stocks have dropped below 50%, which is 20% lower than normal for this time of year, and river levels remain low due to the lack of rain we’ve seen in our region.

"With those things in mind, we’re carefully reviewing our current and future position, taking into account the forecast for further high temperatures and little rainfall in the region. As a result, temporary use bans and drought permits are the options we’re considering."

Months of little rainfall, combined with record-breaking temperatures in July, have left rivers at exceptionally low levels, depleted reservoirs and dried out soils.

The Met Office has warned of "very little meaningful rain" on the horizon. An amber warning for extreme heat comes into effect from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales as temperatures climb above 30C.

The warning means that adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat, with some changes in working practices likely to be required.

According to official statistics, Yorkshire Water has the third worst leakage levels of any company in the country, with an average of 130 litres of water per property being lost in 2020-21.

What does a hospepipe ban mean?

Under the rules, households are not allowed to use a hosepipe for any of the following reasons:

Watering a garden

Cleaning a car

Watering plants

Cleaning a private leisure boat

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water for recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Cleaning walls, or windows

Cleaning paths or patios

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces

Some people may still be able to use a hosepipe during the ban under exceptional circumstances. Each water utility company sets its own terms and conditions regarding prosecution, but people could face a penalty of up to £2,000 for continuing to ignore the rules.

