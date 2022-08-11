Police were given extra powers in part of Huddersfield after a man lost a hand in a machete attack.

Officers were granted additional powers to stop and search people in the Deighton area to prevent serious violence.

It follows an incident outside a working men’s club on Deighton Road on Tuesday, 9 August, when a man was attacked by two masked men with a bladed weapon as he used a smoking shelter. The two attackers fled the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said the victim suffered a "severe hand injury" in what they said was a "targeted attack" and continues to be treated in hospital. It is understood the man's hand was severed in the incident.

One woman told the Yorkshire Live website: "It was like something out of a horror film. I heard him squealing in the smoking shelter and two boys in balaclavas chopped him up."I don’t normally get nightmares but I expect I will tonight."

A Section 60 order was introduced covering an area bordered by Bradley Road, Bradford Road and Leeds Road, lasting overnight on Wednesday.

It gave police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons, without grounds for suspicion.

Insp Graham Dyson, of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "These additional search powers give officers an increased ability to stop those involved in carrying weapons."

The order ended this morning, 11 August. It is understood at least one person was arrested on suspicion of carrying a weapon.

