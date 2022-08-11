A man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea off the Lincolnshire coast.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Humberston Fitties at around 4pm on Wednesday, 10 August, following reports of a concern for safety.

They found a man unconscious in the water. Despite first aid, he died at the scene. His death has been referred the coroner.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with man’s family and loved ones who were supported by officers on scene."